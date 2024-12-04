‘Internet speed issue in Pakistan to be resolved within three months’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), Sajjad Mustafa Syed, has stated that the current internet speed issues are expected to be resolved within a three-month timeframe, amidst concerns that the implementation of a firewall may cause connectivity problems.

He remarked, “If a message is being sent via WhatsApp but images are not transmitting, it may indicate that monitoring is taking place.”

Users in various regions of Pakistan are experiencing intermittent internet outages and reduced speeds, which hinder their ability to browse, download, and share media effectively.

Reports suggest that both Wi-Fi and mobile data services are suffering from significant slowdowns, rendering it extremely difficult for users to send or receive media files, including images, videos, and voice notes on widely used platforms like WhatsApp.

The current government has officially acknowledged that it is enhancing its ‘web management system’ while conducting multiple tests of its internet firewall, with the initial trials taking place in July and August.

During both testing phases, internet speeds were notably reduced, and digital platforms faced disruptions. However, the specific causes of the recent internet slowdowns remain unclear.

In a recent statement, the P@SHA chairman also dismissed the idea that IT companies are departing from Pakistan due to slow internet speeds, asserting, “Not a single company has left the country.”

He noted that full-time IT employees are not encountering significant issues, as fixed-line internet remains functional. “Part-time workers are experiencing challenges due to the absence of fixed lines,” he explained.

Regarding the firewall, Sajjad mentioned that surveillance and firewall installations are standard practices in every country, suggesting that “[…] there may be some deficiencies in the procedure.”

In the United States, security personnel will knock on the door within ten minutes if illegal content is reported, he stated.

Internet disruptions have become commonplace in Pakistan, where the nation has been experiencing intermittent outages and access issues for several months due to various factors.

Information technology specialists indicate that the severely inadequate internet infrastructure in Pakistan is resulting in daily economic losses amounting to billions of rupees.