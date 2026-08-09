xAI releases Grok Imagine Image 2.0

xAI has introduced Imagine Image 2.0, a new Quality Mode available through Grok’s web-based Imagine platform as well as its iOS and Android applications.

The model is designed for creative projects that demand greater control over layouts, readable text, and consistent visual elements, rather than simply producing individual images. xAI has also indicated that API access is planned, although it is not currently available.

According to xAI, Image 2.0 is built to understand detailed prompts and handle complex visual compositions. It can organize typography and layouts, maintain the clarity of small text, and retain user-provided visual elements when creating new images or making edits. These capabilities are intended to make the model more useful for projects where consistency and precision are important.

Announcing Imagine Image 2.0, our next generation image model with precision editing, crisp text rendering, improved factuality, and real world usefulness. Image 2.0 helps you make images for real work.https://t.co/y423lvT7mL — Grok (@grok) August 8, 2026

The updated editing tools provide users with more control over specific areas of an image. For example, users can select portions of an image using a magic wand or segmentation tools and modify those areas without significantly affecting the rest of the composition.

The system can also remove backgrounds and produce images with transparent backgrounds. In addition, users can provide up to five reference images in a single generation, which can simplify the creation of more complicated scenes by reducing the need for manual compositing.

Another feature, Smart Resize, allows an existing image to be expanded to fit a selected frame. It supports a variety of aspect ratios, including 1:2, 9:16, square, landscape, and 2:1 formats. This can be useful when adapting the same visual content for different platforms or design requirements.

xAI is also adding a collection of preconfigured templates aimed at common creative tasks. These templates cover areas such as photo editing, product recoloring, e-commerce imagery, professional portraits, icons, character sprites, emojis, and merchandise designs. Rather than building every workflow from scratch, users can provide their own inputs while the selected template handles the underlying configuration.

The platform also demonstrates how Image 2.0 can support visual development for video projects. Characters, locations, and props can be generated separately while maintaining a consistent artistic style.