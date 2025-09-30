Xavi eyes Manchester United for managerial return

Former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has hinted at replacing under-pressure Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, according to reports.

The 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday pushed Amorim at the brink of getting sacked by the Red Devils. It was his 17th defeat in just 33rd game since joining the Premier League giants.

After six games this term, the Reds are 14th in the table.

According to Manchester Evening News, despite the defeat, Amorim is still being backed by the United board, and replacing him is still not on the cards.

However, several names have been circulating to replace the Portuguese at the Cup. The names includes: Gareth Southgate, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Fabian Hurzeler.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Xavi would jump at the opportunity to take over at Old Trafford.

He explained that the former midfielder has been “studying” the league and would “immediately” take the job if it was offered.

It’s also said that the lack of European football hasn’t put Xavi off. The former midfielder has been out of work since leaving Barcelona, where he won the La Liga title.

Meanwhile, The Sub claimed that Xavi is not believed to have any interest from inside United yet.

Despite the noise around his future, Amorim reiterated his focus is on getting the best out of his team and turning things around.

“I am never concerned about my job – I am not that kind of guy,” he said after Brentford.