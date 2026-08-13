Xavi named new Netherlands head coach

Xavi Hernandez has been named as the successor to Ronald Koeman as head coach of the Netherlands national team, the country’s football association announced on Wednesday.

The Barcelona great, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain as a player, has not held a head coaching job since leaving the Camp Nou in 2024.

Xavi has signed a four-year deal, which means he will lead the Oranje’s Euro 2028 and 2030 World Cup campaigns.

“As someone who received his training at the Barcelona academy, with strong influences from Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, among others, I feel a special connection to Dutch football,” said the 46-year-old former midfielder.

“You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football.

“Other great coaches, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, also played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach.”