Xbox has a request for players about their baby names

An executive of Microsoft Xbox has called on the people to not name their babies “Game Pass”.

Xbox Game Pass is a low-cost subscription service made for its Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles along with Windows 10 and 11.

It is available on as well as Android and iOS devices through its cloud gaming feature.

According to a Kotaku report, its Executive Aaron Greenberg made the request in an interview.

“I also ask that no one name their baby Game Pass,” he was quoted saying by Kotaku. “But now, I have to imagine that at least one person out there is thinking to themselves. Oh…would that work? Could I get Xbox Game Pass for free, for the rest of my life, if I named my kid Game Pass..?”

Pete Hines of Bethesda recalled a story about a woman who waited to deliver her child till she saw the complete Skyrim during Quakecon back in 2011.

Hines joking wondered if the couple had named the child Dovahkiin, a leading Skyrim character. However, this did not happen.