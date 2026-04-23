Xiaomi smart stove automatically extinguishes flames to prevent kitchen fires

Safety in modern home kitchens has received a massive technological boost with the official launch of the Xiaomi Mijia Timer Gas Stove 3 Pro.

The highly anticipated brand-new Xiaomi smart stove hits the consumer market with the unprecedented ability to cut off the gas supply and extinguish the flames automatically if it detects that food is burning or a pot has boiled dry.

Initially available on the YouPin platform in China, the innovative appliance uses highly sensitive titanium alloy sensors to continuously monitor temperatures in real time, aiming to significantly reduce the risk of residential fires caused by simple human forgetfulness.

Beyond accident prevention, the newly released smart device heavily focuses on everyday practicality and convenience. Featuring an independent timing system for each burner, ranging from 1 to 180 minutes, users can seamlessly program exact cooking times.

This smart functionality allows the stove to complete meal preparation autonomously while owners manage other household tasks. The Chinese technology giant continues to reinforce its connected home ecosystem by seamlessly integrating this new kitchen appliance into the Mi Home application.

When paired with a compatible hood, the system immediately sends mobile notifications if any unusual activity occurs.

The appliance features an impressive thermal efficiency of seventy percent, making it remarkably economical. With a power output of 5,200 watts, it perfectly optimizes gas combustion to prevent fuel waste, potentially saving users roughly 1,680 yuan over eight years.

For the safety sensor to function correctly, the manufacturer strongly warns that consumers must use metal pots, as ceramic or solid glass containers unfortunately insulate heat. Visually, the stove sports an anti-fingerprint glass panel and an adjustable chassis for incredibly easy installation.

Currently priced at a promotional 1,899 yuan, this impressive global tech release fundamentally transforms standard cooking into an artificially intelligent task.