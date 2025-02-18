XRP to PKR: Conversion rate; February 18, 2025

Over time, cryptocurrencies such as Ripple (XRP) have become some of the most attractive investment opportunities, and this article presents the latest price in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

On February 18, 2025, there were significant changes in the exchange prices of several digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), in the cryptocurrency market.

This update presents brief information on the latest developments and trends in the cryptocurrency space, highlighting the most recent prices in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Ripple (XRP) Price in PKR

At 11:50 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on February 18, 2025, one Ripple is worth PKR 728.91 on the open exchange market. The Ripple rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of PKR 740.55 on February 17, 2025.

On February 18, 2025, at 11:50 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Ripple’s value in US dollars (USD) is $2.61 on the open exchange market. The Ripple rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of $2.65 on February 17, 2025.

Ripple (XRP): What is it?

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, which are decentralized and therefore not governed by a single entity, XRP is managed by the company Ripple. Ripple positions itself as an advanced alternative to the SWIFT system and is currently being utilized by banks and other financial institutions.

The native currency of the Ripple network, known as XRP, is already being used by banks and other financial institutions through Ripple’s open-source protocol and network. Rather than aligning itself as a direct competitor to other cryptocurrencies, the Ripple network aims to serve as an enhanced version of the SWIFT system. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, there is no mining process involved in the creation of new XRP units. The total pre-mined amount of XRP stands at 100 billion units, though only a fraction of these are currently in circulation.

All information and data are supplied solely for informative reasons. No financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice has been given, nor has the data been used for trading.

Before making any trades, it is advisable to check the pricing with your broker or financial representative. Investment advice does not come from the exchange rate. Furthermore, purchasing, selling, or holding any securities or financial products is not advised.