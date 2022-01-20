Xulfi speaks up about ‘Tu Jhoom’ being copied song allegation

Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, also known as Xulfi, responded to the plagiarism allegations by singer Nirmala Maghani regarding the duet song and his production Tu Jhoom.

Tu Jhoom song, performed by veteran singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, was praised with positive reviews from music lovers and fans alike.

The Tharparkar-based singer claimed of sending the demo version to its producer six months before the song’s production. She accused the singer of stealing its tune for his work.

The Entity Paradigm singer, in his response, said that he would never do such a thing.

Furthermore, the producer claimed he takes the responsibility of highlighting Pakistani culture across the world seriously.

Moreover, Vital Signs members and music producers spoke about the situation.

“A lack of understanding about raag based folk tunes usually ends up in controversy with someone claiming their idea has been copied,” he tweeted. “Songs in the same raag always sound similar. Even the melodies can be near identical. Lyrics matter.”

The song, released on Friday, broke the internet when it streamed on social media application YouTube and aired on television channels.

The video has more than nine million views with countless millions of likes, comments and shares from its users.

Apart from music fans, the celebrities also lauded veteran singers for their singing and melody.

