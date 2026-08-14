The Yadgar-e-Fatah, built in Islamabad to honour the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs and commemorate the splendid victory in Marka-e-Haq, was jointly inaugurated by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif tonight.

The ceremony was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, federal ministers, provincial political leadership, parliamentarians, diplomats and officers of the armed forces.

Addressing the ceremony, President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan gave a befitting response to Indian aggression during Marka-e-Haq under the dynamic leadership of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

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He said the Yadgar-e-Fatah Monument reflects the unity of the nation, the strength of the armed forces and the sacrifices rendered by the nation and its soldiers.

The President said Pakistan is not a small country and is a partner of the international community, adding that the world has now recognised Pakistan’s strength and role.

Speaking about Palestine, President Asif Ali Zardari said an independent Palestine was envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan would continue to follow this vision and support the cause for generations to come.

He said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region, stressing that the dream of a so-called Greater Israel would never be fulfilled.

Referring to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, Asif Ali Zardari described it as a tribute to the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Independence Day and paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the subcontinent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the creation of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the nation entered the realm of freedom from the darkness of slavery under Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership, while the elders of the nation made immense sacrifices of their lives and property for the country.

Describing the Yadgar-e-Fatah as a symbol of Pakistan’s resolve and determination, Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his leadership, as well as Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Admiral Naveed Ashraf for their roles in the country’s defence.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s remarkable triumph in Marka-e-Haq enhanced the country’s prestige, adding that any future challenge to Pakistan’s sovereignty and security would be met with an even stronger response. He said Pakistan wants peace and that its desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness.