ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has unanimously dismissed five complaints filed against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the SJCl, the complaints were related to various matters from 2016, 2022, and 2025, including allegations concerning judicial decisions and appointments.

One complaint, numbered 246/2016, alleged violations of merit during judicial appointments made while Justice Yahya Afridi was serving in the gigh court.

Complaint No. 549/2022 challenged a Supreme Court bench verdict, alleging that the decision was unfair.

Another complaint, No. 746/2025, described the extension of a restriction through an internal Supreme Court order as misconduct.

Complaint No. 748/2025 alleged that a decision of the Supreme Judicial Council was unlawful, while complaint No. 750/2025 objected to a separate Supreme Court judgement, claiming it to be incorrect.

Following deliberations, the Supreme Judicial Council unanimously rejected all five complaints filed against CJP Justice Yahya Afridi.

On October 26, 2024, Justice Yahya Afridi was sworn in as the 30th chief justice of Pakistan.

He was administered the oath of office by President Asif Zardari during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir were also in attendance, along with all judges of the apex court.

Justice Yahya Afridi is serving in the top judicial office for the three years following the recently passed 26th constitutional amendment from parliament.

Under the 26th constitutional amendment, the parliamentary committee nominated Justice Yahya as the 30th chief justice of Pakistan.