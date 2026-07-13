Yamal aims to steal Mbappe's World Cup thunder in semi-final showdown

Lamine Yamal is hoping to emulate Kylian Mbappe by winning the World Cup as a teenager, but first his Spain side will have to get the better of France and their superstar captain in Tuesday’s semi-final.

When Mbappe scored in France’s win over Croatia in the deciding match of the 2018 tournament, he was just 19 years and 207 days old. He therefore became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after a 17-year-old Pele in 1958.

Mbappe’s love affair with the World Cup began then, while this is Yamal’s first experience of the competition.

He has already had his big breakthrough in a major tournament, however –- Yamal’s stunning goal in the Euro 2024 semi-final against Mbappe’s France helped Spain to a 2-1 victory.

That came four days before he turned 17. His birthday was the day before the final. Spain beat England, and Yamal was named young player of the tournament.

This time his 19th birthday comes on the eve of the semi-final in Arlington.

Such a young player with his best years to come. But he is clearly eager to leave a firm mark on this World Cup.

Perhaps too eager, having at one point been a doubt for the tournament after missing the end of the season with Barcelona due to a hamstring injury.

“I was afraid it might be serious and, above all, that even if it wasn’t serious, I could suffer a setback and end up missing the World Cup,” Yamal admitted in late May.

Anxiety?

After coming off the bench in Spain’s opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde, Yamal started against Saudi Arabia and scored before being replaced at half-time in a 4-0 victory.

He has started every game since, without adding to that solitary goal — that might be getting to him.

“I think Lamine needs to calm the anxiety he sometimes has because he wants to show how important a player he is for us,” Spain captain Rodri said Sunday.

“Given he was able to show that level of maturity at that European Championship, when he is two years older you are not so impressed by what he is able to do,” he added.

With Yamal not as decisive, Spain have lacked the deadly verticality that made them so hard to stop at the Euros.

France, meanwhile, have rediscovered a cutting edge that evaded them at the Euros, and have the most thrilling attack at this World Cup.

Mbappe, now 27, is the talisman and seems intent on leaving a legacy as an all-time World Cup great.

With eight goals here, he is level with Lionel Messi in the golden boot race and is one behind the Argentine’s all-time World Cup record of 21 goals.

Third straight final?

Having won the trophy in 2018 and scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final, Mbappe has a third straight final in his sights.

He can therefore match the achievement of the great Brazil full-back Cafu, who played in three in a row from 1994 to 2002. Pele and Diego Maradona each only graced two finals.

His apparent obsession with the World Cup may explain why he missed a chunk of the second half of the season with Real Madrid. As he nursed injuries, some supporters questioned his commitment to their club.

“I know people talk about the stats. I watch the TV too. But my only focus is on helping the team and getting us back here on July 19,” he said after beating Sweden in the last 32 at the MetLife Stadium, the venue for the final.

“I have won a World Cup and been a runner-up. This team has done neither of those things, but it is the team with the greatest potential,” he added after defeating Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Yamal and Mbappe are already icons in their home countries and beyond, two young men representing the modern face of multicultural Europe.

Mbappe has the greater experience, has already won the World Cup and is confident speaking publicly in English –- those factors help make him one of the faces of this tournament in the US.

The dazzling Yamal is still catching up off the field, but his record against Mbappe on the pitch is impressive.

They have met frequently across the Clasico divide in the last two years — so far Mbappe has eight defeats and just two wins in 10 games against Yamal with club and country.