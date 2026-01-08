Yami Gautam likely to star in Aanand L. Rai’s horror-comedy Nayi Naveli

Reports claim that Yami Gautam is preparing to star in Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming horror-comedy, Nayi Naveli. The movie is reportedly in pre-production and, according to industry rumours, will mark Yami’s first collaboration with the renowned director. However, the creators have yet to release an official statement.

According to an exclusive scoop by Mid-Day, Nayi Naveli will be produced under the banner of Aanand L. Rai’s firm, Colour Yellow Productions. The film, which blends humor and horror, is reportedly inspired by Indian folklore. If rumors are accurate, the project is scheduled to go on floors in February 2026.

Separately, producers Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar recently backed the film Tere Ishk Mein. Released in theaters on November 28, 2025, the movie stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The story revolves around Shankar, a fiery and impetuous student leader whose life changes drastically when he meets Mukti, a psychology student. Mukti uses Shankar as a subject for her research on male anger management; however, what begins as a controlled professional experiment quickly devolves into a complicated and intense romantic entanglement.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam Dhar’s recent film Haq, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, has found a significant audience following its OTT release. While the film fell short of commercial expectations in theatres—collecting approximately ₹30 crore against a ₹40 crore budget—its digital debut has given it a second lease on life.

Riding this wave of appreciation, Yami Gautam shared a poignant message with her followers on X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge the support. She wrote, “Extremely grateful for such a heartfelt response to HAQ in abundance. The love is truly gratifying for me, both as an artist & a woman. Jai Hind.” Fans have reacted favorably to her message, praising both her performance and the film’s underlying message.