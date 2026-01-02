Yami Gautam reflects on her horrible mistake of her career

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has reflected on an incident from her early days in theatre when she went horribly wrong with the lines, yet made a solid impact.

In an interview with IANS, during her promotion of Haq and shared how she delivered a line in a very unusual way that left the room in splits.

She also told, “I remember there was a new theatre teacher at school, and theatre was just being introduced. There was a line that I still remember, ‘Keep still, you little devil, or I will slit your throat. ’ Now there were 35 of us, the students, and everyone had to say their lines in their own way, and then it would be your turn again. I said it in such a weird way that everyone burst out laughing. I was being very serious on my part. She was like, ‘You sounded like a street, like a pocket man. ’ I said, ‘I don’t know what else to do, but at least you remember my lines. I gave it a shot’”.

She also spoke about how a director streamlines the story and keeps the narrative on track. She felt that actors are the means to achieve the vision of the director.

She said, “The director is there to hold you back. You can perform a character in 10 different ways, and there’s nothing right or wrong in those 10 different ways. But, we are in the director’s world, we are an illustration on screen of the director, so we as actors have to follow their vision, and that is the fun”.

Talking about Haq, the film is inspired by the landmark case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. Shah Bano, a 62-year-old Muslim woman, sought maintenance from her husband after being divorced through triple talaq. The Supreme Court ruled in her favour under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, stating that maintenance applies to all citizens irrespective of religion.