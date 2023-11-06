Yango brings ride-hailing service to Karachi after Punjab

Yango, the renowned international tech company is proud to announce the entry of its ride-hailing service into the bustling city of Karachi. Following its successful foray into the Punjab region, Yango is all set to serve the populace of the ‘city of lights’ with its safe, dependable, and cost-effective ride-hailing services.

Operating across more than 20 countries worldwide, including the UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, Morocco, and Algeria, Yango has been making significant strides in introducing its cutting-edge transportation solutions to the thriving Pakistani economy. The launch in Karachi comes on the heels of a successful introduction in Lahore, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

“Yango is thrilled to expand its ride-hailing services to Karachi, joining the high-spirited and dynamic landscape of this remarkable city. We are committed to providing safe, convenient, and reliable transportation options to the people of Pakistan. Our journey in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad has been incredible, and we look forward to becoming a trusted part of Karachi’s daily commute. Together, we’re on the road to a brighter, more connected future,” Faisal Iftikhar, Country Manager, Yango, said on the occasion.

Yango says that it places a paramount focus on ride safety, offering features like route sharing, rapid access to emergency contact numbers and the ability to report unsafe driving practices. Distinguishing itself from other services, Yango allows users to make multiple stops during a single ride and book multiple rides from the same mobile device.

Yango remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritising safe and budget-friendly rides for passengers from all walks of life while creating opportunities for high earnings for drivers. The service is dedicated to delivering enhanced benefits to partners, drivers, users, and society at large, steadfastly upholding affordability, reliability, and safety as core values.