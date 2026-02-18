Yango Pakistan partners with NowPDP to empower drivers with disabilities

18 February 2026 – KARACHI: Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has partnered with NowPDP, a non-profit organization, to launch ‘Baikhtiyar Pakistan’ — an inclusive mobility and livelihood program designed to create earning opportunities for persons with disabilities through the Yango platform.

The initiative reflects Yango Group’s broader commitment to acting as a partner in economic empowerment across its markets. The project aims to remove barriers to earning generation and enable greater financial independence for persons with disabilities.

As part of the first phase of the programme, Yango Pakistan has distributed five retro-fitted rickshaws to persons of disabilities shortlisted by NowPDP, with plans to scale the initiative and expand the fleet in future stages.

The launch ceremony took place at the NowPDP Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion Karachi and was inaugurated by the Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour and Information and Human Resources, Mr. Saeed Ghani. The event was attended by senior government officials, notable personalities from the multiple international embassies as well as management teams of Yango Pakistan and NowPDP.

Speaking at the launch event, Miral Sharif, the Country Head at Yango Pakistan stated, “Disability should never become an obstacle between will and opportunity. A person with a disability is no less capable than any other individual. We are proud to pioneer a program that promotes sustainable earning opportunities for persons with disabilities within the ride-hailing industry in Pakistan. This is only the beginning of our journey in advancing digital inclusion, and we remain committed to expanding such partnerships to create meaningful and lasting empowerment.”

Amin Hashwani, President of NOWPDP, emphasizing the systemic importance of collaboration stated: “Pakistan’s inclusion journey requires strong public-private partnerships. Initiatives like Baikhtiyar Pakistan demonstrate how industry innovation and social development can move together toward a Bashamool Pakistan. However, sustainable change also requires forward-looking legislation that actively accommodates and enables the participation of persons with disabilities in the workforce, this is the need of the time.”

Through initiatives such as “Baikhtiyar Pakistan”, Yango continues to align innovation with impact — strengthening its role as a technology partner committed to enabling economic opportunity and inclusive growth across the communities it serves.