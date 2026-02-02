Yarin Ha Speaks Up On Viral Costume Question in Bridgerton Season 4

Yarin Ha, the Australian actress, has discussed the elaborate costumes in the popular historical drama Bridgerton. In the upcoming season of the show, the actress plays Benedict Bridgerton’s love interest, Sophie Baek.

The 28-year-old Yerin Ha revealed that she was not disappointed that she didn’t get to wear as many lavish ballgowns as her co-stars. Because her character, Sophie, is a maid, Ha spent most of her filming time in a maid’s uniform. Conversely, she stated she was completely “fine” with this, as it meant she avoided wearing corsets on a daily basis.

During an appearance on the chat show The View, Yerin Ha was asked if it was “disappointing” not to wear the more ornate outfits. She replied, “Not at all, actually. Because my makeup, hair, and costume time were far shorter than the other girls.” She continued, “I didn’t get to wear corsets as often as everyone else, and I was fine with that—[but] when I do, I really do.”

In a candid confession, the breakout actress further disclosed that she rarely dresses up when she isn’t working. However, she admitted she plans to expand her personal wardrobe choices in the future.

It is worth noting that Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1, is currently available, with Part 2 slated for release on February 26.