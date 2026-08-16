Yash addresses comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan

Yash, a South Indian movie star, has spoken out about being compared to Bollywood “King” Shah Rukh Khan (SRK).

In a recent interview on “Aap Ki Adalat,” host Rajat Sharma reportedly asked Yash, “You are a major fan of Shah Rukh Khan and wanted to meet him. When he didn’t give you time, did you decide to clash your film ‘K.G.F.’ with his film ‘Zero’?”

Yash said that their film was modest in comparison to Shah Rukh Khan’s feature, so they released it on the same day.

The actor claimed that Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar and that his career will end the moment he starts believing that he is superior to his seniors.

It is important to note that Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Zero” and Yash’s “K.G.F: Chapter 1” clashed at the box office. While “Zero” was a box office failure, Yash’s film earned Rs 338 crore.

Geetu Mohandas is the director of Yash’s next movie, “Toxic,” which stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on August 26, 2026.