Yash goes ultra-violent in ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ teaser: WATCH

The teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups – starring Kannada superstar Yash – has sparked intense reactions online after unveiling the actor in his most violent on-screen persona yet.

The two-minutes long action-packed was released on Friday across social media. It marks Yash’s first project since the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.

The clip introduces his character Raya, who is warned that the coming war will be unlike any before. What follows is a montage of brutal combat, fistfights, and graphic violence, intercut with intimate scenes that push the actor into darker, more provocative territory.

The teaser shows Raya chopping limbs, crushing enemies, and delivering ruthless blows while demanding “manners” from his opponents. Toward the end, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas appears as the antagonist, arriving dramatically to challenge Raya with the line, “I’m home, daddy!”

Fans reacted with euphoria, praising the film’s scale, action choreography, and production design.

“Another blockbuster from Kannada industry,” one wrote.

While, another added, “King of Indian Cinema Rocky Bhai.”

“Never expected this type of scene from Yash,” commented a third.

The first look of Toxic was released by the makers on January 8, Yash’s birthday. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Yash and Geetu co-wrote the film.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.