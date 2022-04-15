‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ creates history; smashes all records

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ has smashed all Box Office records on its opening day, amassing over INR134.5 crore in its collections.

Living up to its hype, the period action thriller has managed to gather a humongous INR134.5 crore at the domestic box office, collectively for all five versions on its debut day.

‘KGF2’ DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR… #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1… Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]… OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT… pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

Moreover, the massive INR53.95 crore of the Hindi version has dethroned Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s ‘War’ to become the highest first-day grosser of all time in Indian history. The latter had collected INR51.60 crores on opening day.

The collection of the Hindi dubbed version – INR53.95 crores even managed to surpass the entire lifetime collection of the first installment – INR44.09 crore on the opening day itself.

Furthermore, with this colossal opening, the magnum-opus has claimed many more titles for itself including ‘Highest opener for a single star’.

To go the set trends, the trade pandits are expecting a money-spinning weekend for the blockbuster with an expected cross on the INR150 crore mark for the dubbed version.

Indian movie critic Taran Adarsh rated ‘K.G.F: chapter 2’ with a solid ‘4½ star’ terming the movie as a ‘winner’ and ‘king-size entertainer’.

Led by the south superstar, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The Prashanth Neel directorial follows the tale of Rocky – the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields.

It is pertinent to mention that post-credits of ‘KGF 2’ teased a final draft of ‘KGF: Chapter 3’, hinting at a sequel. Speaking about the same, Neel said, “If people love KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise.”

