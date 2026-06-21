Yash and Kiara Advani have once again announced a release date for their upcoming movie.

On Sunday, June 21, the 40-year-old Indian actor took to Instagram to confirm the new theatrical date for his upcoming period gangster action thriller film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, after a third postponement.

“Honour Thy Father… #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026,” he announced alongside a poster of the film.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Advani also posted the same poster, writing, “26.08.26. See you in cinemas.”

The makers of Toxic have announced a release date for the third time after multiple delays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, but the date was later pushed back.

On March 4, the team revealed that the movie would no longer release as planned and instead will premiere on June 4.

However, on April 29, the makers announced another delay, leaving fans furious as they did not reveal a new release date at the time.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic:

A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, as per IMDb, is “set in a bygone era, this gripping tale unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.”

The ensemble cast of Toxic:

A Fairytale for Grown-Ups includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayathara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, and Amit Tiwari.