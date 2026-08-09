Yash thanks Radhika Pandit for supporting him on Toxic

Yash was compelled to express his gratitude to his wife, Radhika Pandit, for supporting him during the making of Toxic.

Yash co-stars with Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in the action adventure directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The 40-year-old South Indian actor specifically thanked Radhika for helping him throughout the shoot when the Toxic star ensemble attended the trailer premiere event on Saturday.

Yash’s portrayal of Raya in the movie was emotionally and physically taxing, and his wife provided him with a lot of support during that period.

Speaking at the Bengaluru launch event, the K.G.F. star said, “I want to thank my wife. It’s not easy to be associated with me in any way. I am a difficult person to be with.”

According to Yash, the movie was extremely demanding and required him to step outside of his comfort zone.

“This particular film was really demanding, and I pushed myself beyond my comfort zone. I had 2-3 different looks, and too much time was required. She has been a big support for me,” he remarked.

The actor, who is well-known for making significant contributions to Kannada cinema, will portray a fierce mobster in the August 26 premiere of Toxic.