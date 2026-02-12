Yashma Gill makes bestie Hania Aamir’s 29th birthday extra special

Hania Aamir rang in her 29th birthday with plenty of love, including a heartfelt message from her best friend Yashma Gill.

On Thursday, February 12, Gill took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the special day, sharing a carousel of adorable photos of the duo and penning a playful yet emotional birthday wish for the actress.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite human and lifelong partner in chaos,” Yashma wrote, setting the tone for the affectionate post.

Keeping things lighthearted, she continued, “May we forever wear matching friendship anklets like the icons we are MashaAllah MashaAllah, hold hands in public just to confuse people, and continue our tradition of you casually gifting me more cats because apparently one is never enough.”

“Here’s to staying kind, staying crazy, putting up with me and staying sisters for life — no refunds, no returns. Love you always, bestie,” she added.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star also reciprocated the love in the comments section, replying, “Love you sm bbg. Miss you. Ajao.”

The two actresses have frequently shared glimpses of their close friendship on social media, from vacations to behind-the-scenes moments.

Hania Aamir is currently garnering immense praise for her performance in upcoming drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.