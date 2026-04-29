Yash's Toxic Delayed Again: A Global Ambition Puts Release on Hold

Yash’s highly-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been postponed once more, with the new release date yet to be announced.

The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was initially set to hit theaters on March 19, but was pushed to June 4 due to Middle East tensions. Now, the makers have decided to recalibrate the release timeline, citing the need to align global distribution and partnerships .

In a statement, Yash expressed his gratitude to fans for their patience, emphasizing that the film’s global potential is worth the wait. “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey,” he said.

Yash added, “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”

The film’s showcase at CinemaCon generated strong interest among international distributors, reaffirming the team’s belief in its global appeal.

On Wednesday, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations officially announced that ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ has been delayed.

Toxic boasts an impressive cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. With its unique blend of action, drama, and psychological themes, the film promises to be a cinematic experience like no other .