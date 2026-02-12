Yash’s ‘Toxic’ lands in trouble as Christian group files complaint

Yash’s upcoming pan India action film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has landed in fresh controversy, this time over allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

After previously drawing criticism for a graphic sex scene in its teaser, the film is now facing objections from the National Christian Federation. The group has filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification, the Film Chamber of Commerce, and senior state government officials, including the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary.

The complaint objects to scenes in the teaser that feature a sex sequence inside a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent gunfight within the cemetery premises. According to the Federation, the location includes religious iconography such as a statue of Archangel Michael. The group has alleged that the depiction is inappropriate and amounts to an insult to Christian beliefs.

In its representation, the National Christian Federation has demanded the immediate removal of the contentious scenes and urged the makers (KVN Productions) to take down the teaser from YouTube and other digital platforms.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.