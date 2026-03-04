Yash’s Toxic release postponed amid ongoing Middle East conflict

The release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. – starring Kannada superstar Yash – has been postponed by three months due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Originally slated to hit cinemas on March 19, the film will now release worldwide on June 4, 2026.

The makers shared an official statement on March 4 announcing the delay. The film, which marks Yash’s return to the big screen after four years, has been shot in both Kannada and English to appeal to audiences across markets.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience,” the statement reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

It further added, “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

The postponement of Toxic spells good news for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which releases on March 19 and was clashing with the Yash-starrer.