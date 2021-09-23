Yasir Hussain rekindles feud with Nausheen Shah over wedding invite comment

Yasir Hussain has once again rekindled his online feud with Nausheen Shah over his wedding invite, this time telling her to “get a life”.

Recently, Nausheen Shah appeared on a talk show and took a dig at Yasir Hussain’s viral comments from last year in which he had said that Nausheen attended his 2019 wedding to Iqra Aziz uninvited.

“I go to celebrity weddings without getting an invitation, I crash weddings and I love it,” the model-turned-actor quipped, before adding, “I don’t know but I feel sad, I genuinely feel sad about this and such things show your nature.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NausheenShah (@nausheenshah4)

Yasir Hussain has now hit back at Nausheen Shah over these comments, days after the interview premiered. The actor took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to say, “I got married in 2019, and it is now 2021. Back then, this woman invited herself to the wedding and annoyed my family and guests. Two years later and she’s still cashing in on it!”

The Jhooti actor went on to ask Nausheen to “get a life” and promised to bring proof of her insisting him to invite her to his wedding. “What is this obsession with my wedding that doesn’t seem to end?” he questioned.

The Nausheen vs. Yasir saga started when Yasir Hussain, in an interview with Vasay Chaudhry on ARY Digital’s Ghabrana Mana Hai revealed who crashed his wedding, sharing Nausheen Shah’s name. read more

Nausheen and Yasir then found themselves in the centre of controversy with Nausheen taking to Instagram to share a cryptic post that said, “Weak people take revenge. Strong people forgive. Intelligent people ignore.” read more

Talking to a local publication, Shah then clarified, “I wouldn’t go to anyone’s house if I wasn’t invited, let alone going to someone’s wedding.” She then slammed him for having “serious memory issues.” She also added, “I also feel really sorry for Iqra. She is taking one for the team.” read more.