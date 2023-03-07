Yasir Hussain shares fun video with Iqra Aziz, Kabir Hussain

A video of singer Yasir Hussain having fun with his celebrity-wife Iqra Aziz along with his son Kabir Hussain is going viral on social media.

The celebrity couple and their son were having the time of their lives in the clip, which is going viral on the visual-sharing app Instagram.

The singer said it was a moment of “happiness” for them. Thousands of Instagram users liked the pictures.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends.

They welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz take to social media platforms to share visuals of family moments. Here are some of them.

On the acting front, Iqra Aziz is one of the most diverse stars in the showbiz industry. She can play protagonist and antagonist with ease.

Her hit dramas are ‘Socha Na Tha’, ‘Ghairat‘, ‘Qurban‘, ‘Kasak‘, ‘Jhooti‘ and others.

