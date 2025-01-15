Yasir Hussain slams fake death reports

Actor-director Yasir Hussain has struck at digital creators once again, slamming those spreading false death news of Iqra Aziz’s husband.

Taking to his Instagram stories earlier this week, Yasir Hussain debunked his death hoax, spread by a YouTube creator with a thumbnail, which read, “Iqra Aziz’s husband passed away suddenly.”

Responding to the viral post in his usual humorous manner, the ‘Lahore Se Aagey’ star wrote, “Whoever has reported this news, I hope the next news you write is about the death of your mother’s husband.”

Several social users extended their support to Hussain and condemned the digital creators for using such clickbait pieces to gain views and subscribers. However, others were quick to criticise the actor for his unempathetic response.

Notably, Hussain exchanged rings with fellow actor Iqra Aziz in June 2019, after he went on his knees during an awards ceremony, proposing to the ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ star for marriage. Later the same year, they tied the knot in a private affair, witnessed only by family members and celebrity friends.

The duo shares a son, Kabir Hussain, 3.