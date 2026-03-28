Yasir Khan’s heroics in vain as Peshawar Zalmi down Rawalpindiz

A breathtaking run-chase powered by collective brilliance saw Peshawar Zalmi storm to a five-wicket victory over Rawalpindiz in a high-scoring clash of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, overshadowing a sensational knock from Yasir Khan.

Chasing a daunting 215, Zalmi batters stepped up at crucial moments to seal the contest with five balls to spare.

The pursuit was set in motion by a 78-run opening stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris, who added quick runs at the top.

Babar struck a fluent 39 off 28 deliveries before falling to Asif Afridi, while Haris fell prey to Ammad Butt after scoring 47 runs off 28 balls, leaving Zalmi at 96-2 at the halfway mark.

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Kusal Mendis continued to keep the scoreboard ticking with a rapid 31 off 17 deliveries. However, it was the explosive partnership between Abdul Samad and Michael Bracewell that turned the game decisively in Zalmi’s favour.

With 85 required off 35 balls, the duo unleashed a brutal counterattack, hammering 64 runs in just 23 deliveries.

Samad’s fiery 33 off 11 balls, studded with towering sixes, shifted the momentum before his dismissal by Mohammad Amir.

Bracewell, however, carried on the assault and, alongside Aamir Jamal, calmly guided Zalmi home. Jamal remained unbeaten on 17 off just five balls, while Bracewell contributed a crucial 35* off 17.

Earlier, Rawalpindiz posted an imposing 214-4 after being put into bat, largely built on a commanding opening stand between Yasir Khan and captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Yasir led the charge with a scintillating 83 off 46 deliveries, smashing seven fours and six sixes, while Rizwan anchored the innings with a composed 41 off 32. Their 125-run partnership laid a solid platform before Ali Raza broke through to remove both set batters in consecutive overs.

Late contributions from Kamran Ghulam (37 off 20), Daryl Mitchell (23 off 13) and Sam Billings (18* off 8) powered Rawalpindiz to the mammoth total.