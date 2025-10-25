From Gujrat to NASA: The inspiring journey of Pakistani Engineer Yasir Tufail

GUJRAT: The remarkable success story of Pakistani engineer Yasir Tufail, who contributed to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — the most ambitious space mission in history — continues to inspire millions of young Pakistanis.

In an interview with ARY News program “Bakhabar Savera”, Yasir shared his journey from a small village in Karianwala, Gujrat, to his current position as a Deputy Portfolio Manager at NASA.

“I received my primary education in Karianwala,” he said. “My family moved to the United States in 2001, when I was just 16.”

After completing his degree in Astronautical Engineering from the University of Maryland, Yasir began working with NASA, where he contributed to several key missions, including the Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) project.

He went on to serve for nearly seven years on the James Webb Space Telescope as a Senior Instrument Engineer for the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) — the telescope’s primary imaging instrument.

“I worked on the integration and testing of various instruments, and after the telescope’s launch, my main responsibility was its commissioning,” he explained. “I also served as a mission systems engineer.”

Offering advice to Pakistani students, Yasir encouraged them to pursue research aligned with NASA’s projects, emphasizing that international students have many opportunities to collaborate on NASA missions.

“Right now, I am working on TIGERISS, an Astrophysics Pioneers Mission that will be deployed to the International Space Station (ISS),” he added. “Several international university students are also contributing to this project.”

Yasir Tufail’s journey — from a small village in Gujrat to the frontlines of space exploration — stands as a shining example of hard work, curiosity, and determination for Pakistan’s youth and a source of pride for the nation.