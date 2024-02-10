Yasmeen Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif’s NA-130 victory in high court

LAHORE: Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has challenged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s victory in Lahore’s NA-130 constituency at Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Several runner-up candidates have challenged election results in the high court so far.

Another independent candidate Shehzad Farooq has contested Maryam Nawaz’s success from Lahore’s NA:119, while another PML-N winner Ata Tarar’s success in NA:127 has also been challenged in court by PTI-supported independent candidate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

Another PTI-supported candidate Rehana Dar has petitioned the high court for recounting of votes in Sialkot’s NA-71. Rehana Dar has challenged success of PML-N veteran Khawaja Asif in the Sialkot constituency.

In another constituency of Lahore NA-117, IPP president Aleem Khan’s victory has been challenged by the rival candidate.

The result of another National Assembly constituency of Lahore NA-126, has also been challenged in Lahore High Court by Malik Tauqeer Khokhar, in which winner Saif ul Malook Khokhar, the RO and the election commission have been made respondents.

Moreover, another PML-N winner on Lahore’s PP-169 Malik Khalid Khokhar’s victory has also been challenged in court by the opponent.

The PTI-supported independent candidate from Multan’s NA-148 has filed petition in court for recounting of votes of the constituency. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani was declared winner with a narrow margin of votes in NA-148.

PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh has challenged the result of NA-238 in Sindh High Court. MQM’s Sadiq Iftikhar had returned successful from the Karachi seat.

Moreover, the result of NA-248, won by MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been challenged by independent candidate Arsalan Khalid.