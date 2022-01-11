Yasmin Rashid announces to donate organs after death

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday announced to donate her organs after death while recalling that saving a life is like saving the entire humanity, ARY NEWS reported.

“I am making an announcement to donate all my medically-fit organs after death,” the provincial health minister said while addressing a presser at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), where parents of a child announced to donate organs of their child currently on the ventilator.

She said that the parents announced to donate liver and kidney of their child which is a very difficult moment for them as their child lay on the ventilator taking his last breathes.

“This is for the first time that parents have donated the organs of their child on a deathbed,” Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

She lauded the PKLI team and said that 70 percent of the transplants are free of cost in the institute and lauded those who have donated their organs.

“We have so far performed 140 liver transplants, 231 kidney transplants and 58,000 dialyses in a year at PKLI,” she said and announced that the bone-marrow transplant facility would begin from the next year.

She lamented the way the hospital was being run previously and said that the health facility was being run as per its true spirit of serving the masses and providing better healthcare facilities to them in the incumbent tenure.

