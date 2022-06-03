Yasmin Rashid likely to be appointed PTI’s Punjab president

LAHORE: Dr Yasmin Rashid is likely to be appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

According to details, the decision was taken after PTI leader and former education minister Shafqat Mehmood step down from the party’s Punjab President post.

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mehmood wrote: It was an honour and privilege to serve as President PTI Punjab and I thank Chairman Imran Khan for the opportunity.”

It was an honour and privilege to serve as President PTI Punjab and I thank Chairman Imran Khan for the opportunity. It is time for change due to my surgery and convalescence. I congratulate the new President and will serve the party in whatever capacity assigned — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) June 3, 2022

“It is time for change due to my surgery and convalescence. I congratulate the new President and will serve the party in whatever capacity assigned,” he added.

Sources have told ARY News that Yasmeen Rashid, Rai Aziz and other senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf are potential candidates for the Punjab President post. Meanwhile, Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will oversee the party’s affairs, sources added.

