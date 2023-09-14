Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sent PTI leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to May 9 events, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over today’s hearing as Rashid was produced before the court on the expiration of her physical remand.

Police did not seek further physical remand of the PTI leader, following which the court sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The court also directed police to present the challan of the case at the next hearing.

Separately, the court also accepted Yasmin Rashid’s request seeking permission for her to visit Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.