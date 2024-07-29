Yasmin Rashid shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after health condition deteriorated at the prison, ARY News reported.

Dr Yasmin Rashid’s lawyer said that her cancer-related tests are being conducted, and her condition will be clear after the results.

Dr Yasmin Rashid’s lawyer alleged that her condition deteriorated due to unnecessary delay in the treatment

“The court has repeatedly issued written orders for her to receive medical care but the jail administration did not comply with the same,” he added.

Earlier on May 22, she fainted in jail due to extreme heat as her blood pressure rose sharply at Kot Lakhpat jail.

She was shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail due to high blood pressure and diarrhea.

At the Services Hospital, Associate Professor Dr. Khadija, a medical specialist, examined the PTI leader.

Read More: Yasmin Rashid’s health ‘not satisfactory’, medical report reveals

The PTI leader is currently behind the bars in cases related to May 9 riots.

The Medical Officer of Kot Lakhpat Jail termed her medical condition as ‘not satisfactory’.

As per the report, her blood pressure is 160/110, which is extremely high. The Medical Officer in his report maintained that Yasmin Rashid could not eat or drink anything since the last day and as a result, her body is facing a severe water deficiency.

“Yasmin Rashid’s body has been dehydrated due to vomiting,” the report read.