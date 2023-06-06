Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal challenged in Jinnah House case

LAHORE: Interim government of Punjab on Tuesday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in Jinnah House, ARY News reported.

An appeal was moved by Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab, Sultan Asghar in the Lahore High Court. The plea submitted to LHC states that Yasmin Rashid gave ‘directions’ to party workers for the attack on Jinnah House.

The decision of her acquittal in the case should be nullified.

On Sunday, Punjab police announced to approach high court against a Lahore anti-terrorism court’s order to discharge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case.

In a statement, the Punjab police said: “All conspirators, planners, and perpetrators of the May 9 incident, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, would be brought to justice.”

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

The ATC Lahore acquitted the former Punjab minister in the Jinnah House attack case and ordered the immediate release of the former Punjab health minister.

Yasmin was presented before single bench of Lahore ATC – headed by Judge Abher Gul Khan. During the hearing, the police requested the court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader.