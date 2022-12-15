Moroccan footballer Bono’s son steals the show during father’s interview

Yassine Bounou, a Moroccan football player, is interrupted by his son during a post-match interview. The interview video has gone viral. Yassine Bounou, popularly called Bono, is seen in the video holding his son while being interviewed.

After asking the question, as the interviewer passes the microphone towards Bono, his son comes closer to the mike and licks it, The interviewer can be heard trying to suppress their laughter as the star goalkeeper tries to discipline his son, when he licks the mic second time.

This video was shared on social media platform instagram by FIFA World Cup’s official page on Wednesday. The short video was captioned, “Is that a or an? #FIFAWorldCup”.

So far, this clip has gained over half a million likes and thousands of comments.

Interestingly, several viewers pointed out in the comments section that Bono resembles Rio, played by the Spanish actor Miguel Herrán in the well-liked Netflix series Money Heist. Did anyone notice his smile is the same as Rio from Money Heist?, one Instagram user asked in comment section.

