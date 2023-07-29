Yaum-e-Ashur reminds upholding sanctity of Islam: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that 10th Muharram reminded the great sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), for upholding the sanctity of Islam, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal minister said that “Hussainiat is still alive today and will alive forever which continue to teach mankind that war against cruelty and brutality is ongoing and no sacrifice will be avoided for in this regard”.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during a visit to a mourning procession at Adda Pasrurian.

Khawaja Asif highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of justice and righteousness.

He said the Sunnah of the family of Prophet (PBUH) was also that of standing firm for the truth, and not bow down to oppression and tyranny.

The Federal Minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions accepted martyrdom in Karbela but did not bow down to Yazid.

Asif said the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) gave the precious lesson of unwavering faith, piety and struggle for justice, reminding Muslims that it was their moral responsibility to stand up against oppression and tyranny.

He urged Muslims to learn from the example of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the Ahle Bait and continue a struggle for higher values and triumph of good over evil.