Yawn goes wrong: Influencer’s jaw stuck wide open after yawning!

In what could be aptly described as a ‘jaw-dropping’ episode, an influencer from New Jersey, U.S., Jenna Sinatra, 21, had her mouth wide open earlier this month, after she yawned a bit too hard.

“I can’t believe this happened,” she said in one of the clips as the social media celebrity documented her entire ordeal and the corrective procedure that followed to fix the mishap. Sinatra was seen to be having difficulty speaking and constantly wiped the drool off around her mouth before she got her X-ray done and had doctors realign her jaw.

“We are going to give you a little bit of muscle relaxants, and then we are going to try and put it back,” a medical professional can be heard saying in the background of her video, suggesting that the intensity of the yawn resulted in the jaw dislocation of her jaw, locking it in place.