Yawn goes wrong: Influencer’s jaw stuck wide open after yawning!

Ever heard of a yawn fail? In an unexpected turn of events, a U.S.-based influencer got her jaws locked, leaving her mouth wide open, after she yawned too hard.
In what could be aptly described as a ‘jaw-dropping’ episode, an influencer from New Jersey, U.S., Jenna Sinatra, 21, had her mouth wide open earlier this month, after she yawned a bit too hard.
“I can’t believe this happened,” she said in one of the clips as the social media celebrity documented her entire ordeal and the corrective procedure that followed to fix the mishap. Sinatra was seen to be having difficulty speaking and constantly wiped the drool off around her mouth before she got her X-ray done and had doctors realign her jaw.
“We are going to give you a little bit of muscle relaxants, and then we are going to try and put it back,” a medical professional can be heard saying in the background of her video, suggesting that the intensity of the yawn resulted in the jaw dislocation of her jaw, locking it in place.
In the latest update, shared by Sinatra from the hospital last week, her face was bandaged, while the text overlay on the clip reads, “Post lost of meds and four doctors shoving my jaw back together.”
Explaining the yawn mishap of Sinatra, Dr Anthony Youn said, “This is very rare, but when it occurs it often happens if somebody does a big yawn. One main cause of this is dislocation of the jaw when you’ve got TMJ (Temporomandibular Joint) problems and usually it’s treated by relaxation followed by manual adjustment.”
According to a medical and health platform, a ‘broken, fractured, or dislocated jaw can create problems with eating and breathing’, hence, immediate medical attention is necessary to ‘minimise complications and accelerate healing’.
