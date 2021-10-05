YDA threatens to shut Punjab hospitals over doctors’ torture in Islamabad

LAHORE: Young Doctors Association (YDA) has threatened to shut hospital services across the Punjab province on Wednesday against torture of their fellow medics protesting on Islamabad roads, ARY NEWS reported.

The YDA said that the doctors were subjected to torture at Islamabad roads besides also facing similar acts in Faisalabad, where authorities fired tear shells to disperse them.

“Doctors and medical students are only protesting against the MDCAT exam,” the association said and demanded the immediate release of fellow medics and students.

They further threatened to shut hospital services besides other extreme steps in the case, the government fails to release doctors by Tuesday night.

MDCAT exams were conducted from 30th August to 30th September 2021. The authorities have allowed that all students who are taking their A-Level exams in October can take the MDCAT exam in September and also apply for admissions to medical colleges before their exams are held.

Admissions have to be finalized in medical and dental colleges by 15th January 2022 as per PMC Regulations.

The protesting students are however demanding the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) retake the exam, citing that out-of-course questions were part of the recently held exams.