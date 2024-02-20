“Ye AajKal Ke Bacche”: Rohit Sharma’s post for youngsters wins the internet

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, witnessed the emergence of the next-generation players, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel making significant contributions to ensure victory against England in the third Test match.

India set a challenging target of 557 runs for England on a benign pitch. The visitors were bundled out for only 122 runs in 40 overs, giving India a 2-1 lead in the series.

The trio displayed prowess with the bat and in the field, playing crucial roles in securing a massive 434-run victory. Jaiswal and Sarfaraz formed vital partnerships, while Jurel showcased brilliance behind the stumps, even executing a remarkable run-out.

In the aftermath of India’s resounding win over Ben Stokes’ squad, Rohit Sharma took to social media, sharing an Instagram story praising the youthful trio. Alongside pictures of Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, and Jurel, Rohit captioned, “Ye aajkal ke bacche (these kids of the current generation).”

Rohit, in his post-match media interaction, expressed confidence in India’s ability to perform on diverse pitches. He emphasized the team’s strength in playing on turning tracks and asserted that such conditions provide balance to their game. Rohit also mentioned that the team adapts to various challenges, citing different pitch conditions in the last three Tests.

Addressing the issue of pitches, Rohit Sharma explained that the team doesn’t control the pitch preparation and acknowledged the variability in pitch conditions across India. He stated that the team can handle any type of wicket, including rank turners, recalling their victory on a challenging pitch in South Africa.

Indian skipper praised Sarfaraz Khan’s experience in domestic cricket, noting that the player’s consistent performance over the years spoke for itself.

He revealed that no specific plans were discussed with Sarfaraz before his debut, trusting the player to execute his role based on his track record in Mumbai cricket.