The biggest Hollywood hits from 2023

The year 2023 was interesting for Hollywood as it was ruled by ‘Barbenheimer‘. There was trouble in paradise as the industry was rocked by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The shutdown led to a halt in the production of several films, whereas the release of many flicks got rescheduled as well.

Here are six films that ruled the box office this year.

‘Barbie’

Box office collection: 1.442 billion

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in leading roles, Greta Gerwig’s imagining of the Mattel doll has been the highest-earning film.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Box office collection: $1.36 billion

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’, released on the same day as ‘Barbie’, broke the stereotype of a “video game not getting a good film”. The animated film, based on the video game series of the same name, was a delight for the game series lovers.

‘Oppenheimer’

Box office collection: $952 million

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ were released on the same day and the former gave a tough competition to the latter at the box office. The autobiography of J. Robert Oppenheimer – the father of the atomic bomb – starred Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in leading roles.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Box office collection: $845 million

This year has not been fun for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with several films failing to live up to fans’ expectations. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘, which saw the ‘Avengers‘ taking part in another world-saving mission, was a saving grace.

‘Fast X’

Box office collection: $704 million

Fast and Furious franchise continued to grow with the release of the 10th film this year. ‘Fast X‘ follows Vin Diesel’s Dominic Torreto and his gang saving the worlds from the nefarious plans set by Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa).

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Box office collection: $440 million.

The fourth instalment in the ‘John Wick‘ franchise was one of the most-anticipated films of this year as its release was delayed several times for different reasons. ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ follows the titular character, played by Keanu Reeves, saving himself from bounty hunters.