Year of the 50th: UAE invites people to send letters to their future selves

The Golden Jubilee Committee of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has invited the public to send their letters to their future selves as part of the Year of the 50th celebrations.

The UAE has unveiled its latest initiative, Letters to the Future, on the occasion of its Year of the 50th celebrations as it will map out the people’s dreams and envision their future journey in the United Arab Emirates.

All those who call the UAE home have been invited to write a letter to their future selves as the participants can submit their letters in various formats, including written format, video or image on the Year of the 50th website.

The various phases of the Year of the 50th celebrations reflect on the remarkable first 50 years of the nation, draw the ambitions for the next 50 years and set out ways to accomplish these dreams, a media statement said.

لجنة الاحتفال باليوبيل الذهبي لـ #دولة_الإمارات توجه دعوة عامة لكتابة رسائل إلى المستقبل #وام https://t.co/FRLibdaMbH pic.twitter.com/fbtXYMSmaF — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) August 24, 2021

By writing these letters, the UAE public is thus encouraged to envision their future as key contributors and builders of the nation, for the next 50 years and beyond.

Communities across the Emirates are encouraged to submit their letters to the website www.UAEYearOf.ae, which will subsequently be published in an online letters gallery.

They will also act as a time capsule of how dreams have evolved and how far the dreamers have come on their journey, allowing for opportunities for reflection and accountability.

Upon submission, participants will receive an email to their inbox with their submitted letters on the official Year of the 50th letterhead with an option to remind them of their dreams, based on their chosen timeframe, which can be in 5, 10, 20 or 50 years.

Letters to the Future is the latest initiative by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee, which governs year-long initiatives, activities and grand celebrations that engage all those who call the UAE home.