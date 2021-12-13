Year’s last anti-polio drive underway in Sindh

KARACHI: The year’s last seven-day anti-polio campaign has commenced in Sindh on Monday to vaccinate over nine million children under the age of five.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the campaign in the province by administering anti-polio drops to children during an inauguration ceremony in Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during the drive to save their children from the crippling disease.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only two countries with recurring polio cases but added that no case of the crippling disease had been reported in Sindh since July this year. The provincial chief minister also paid homage to the polio workers.

The anti-polio campaign will continue from today till December 19 in Sindh. During the campaign, 9 million children in 30 districts of Sindh will be vaccinated against polio. Children will also be given Vitamin A drops. Meanwhile, children of the age of 12 will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for the polio eradication campaign, had appreciated the efforts made by the teams in reaching out to the children in far-flung areas of the country.

