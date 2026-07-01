KARACHI: A provincial anti-corruption court has extended the physical remand of former Yellow Line BRT Project Director Zamir Abbasi by three days in connection with the ongoing corruption case.

The court ordered that the accused remain in the custody of anti-corruption authorities for further investigation.

The investigating officer has also been directed to submit a progress report on the investigation at the next hearing.

Former Project Director Zameer Abbasi is accused of providing undue benefits to contractors, while both Abbasi and Director Procurement Jhaman Das face allegations of misuse of authority.

The report further states that the relevant contracts contained no provisions allowing advance payments or financial assistance to contractors. Despite this, officials allegedly facilitated financial support worth billions of rupees.

Investigators claim that approximately Rs8.5 billion was provided to contractors without the required bank guarantees, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer.

The report submitted before the court identifies multiple procedural and financial irregularities, according to anti-corruption authorities.