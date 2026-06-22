Arizona State University doctoral candidates Tanner Barnes and Vince Debes are exploring Yellowstone National Park’s hiking trails with a purpose beyond recreation.

Instead of visiting as typical tourists, they approach the volcanic landscape as practicing astrobiologists, using the park as a natural laboratory to seek insights into whether life exists elsewhere in the universe.

Their fieldwork aims to understand how microbial life develops and persists under extreme environmental conditions. By studying Yellowstone, with its intense geothermal activity that creates harsh yet biologically active environments, they hope to identify chemical and geological processes that could occur on other planets.

These environments serve as Earth-based analogs of extraterrestrial worlds, providing valuable clues for deep-space exploration. The researchers work under Professor Everett Shock, a leading geochemistry scientist, in the GEOPIG laboratory at Arizona State University, which explores the relationships among geology, chemistry, and biology.

Their core philosophy is understanding “life as a planetary process,” emphasizing the deep connection between biological entities and a planet’s physical and chemical systems.

Habitability, in this context, goes beyond being in a star’s habitable zone; it depends on whether a planet’s geological and chemical systems can support the emergence of life.

The GEOPIG lab studies how energy flows through rocks, water, and gases to create conditions suitable for microbial life. Yellowstone’s hot springs and hydrothermal vents are ideal for collecting such samples.

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Barnes and Debes analyze these materials to investigate microbial communities and chemical signatures in rocks and waters, revealing how microorganisms survive extreme heat, acidity, or mineral-rich conditions. These environments parallel those on Mars or Europa.

Ultimately, their work bridges Earth sciences and space exploration, suggesting that the answers to alien life may be found in our planet’s most extreme environments.