Yemen missile lands near Tel Aviv, 14 lightly injured: Israeli military

CAIRO: The Israeli military said it failed to intercept a missile from Yemen early on Saturday that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, and the ambulance service said 14 people received mild injuries.

Paramedics were treating 14 people with minor shrapnel injuries, and some were taken to hospital, the ambulance service said in a statement.

The Israeli police reported receiving reports of a fallen missile in a town in the Tel Aviv area.

Houthis in Yemen have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

On Thursday, Israel launched strikes against ports and energy infrastructure in Houthi-held parts of Yemen and threatened more attacks against the Yemeni group.

Israeli airstrikes on Yemen killed nine people early on Thursday, said Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement controlling much of the country.

Seven were killed in a strike on the port of Salif and the rest in two strikes on the Ras Issa oil facility, said Al Masirah, both located in the western province of Hodeidah.

The strikes also targeted two central power stations south and north of the capital, Sanaa, it added.

In a statement, Israel’s military said it “conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa”.