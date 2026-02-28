Yerin Ha expresses her opinion in 'Bridgerton' S4

Asian actors deserve spaces in the Bridgerton spotlight, said Yerin Ha.

Yerin Ha, who appeared in the drama’s fourth season, recalled her experience attending the Lunar New Year Gold Celebration hosted by Gold House in New York on February 12.

She described the experience as “amazing and beautiful” and said she feels proud to help advocate for greater inclusion.

Ha, whilst sharing her experience, said, “It’s been really, really amazing and beautiful. I’ve been really caught up with a press tour, it has been really positive”.

She added further, “I just feel so proud that I get to be the face of that and keep advocating for change and knowing that we deserve these roles and spaces”.

In season four, a maid who attended a masquerade ball and captured the attention of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson. After meeting her as the mysterious Lady in Silver, Benedict begins searching for her identity as their romance unfolds against class divides.

Ha also described her experience filming the series. “We just have fun every day,” Ha said. “It was always a laugh on set, and everyone’s a good time and a good chat”.

Season four of Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix.