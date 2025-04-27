‘You’ actor Penn Badgley opens up on ‘surreal’ death of Gossip Girl co-star

‘You’ actor Penn Badgley opened over the “surreal” and “saddening” death of his Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away in February at age 39 due to complications from diabetes mellitus.

Trachtenberg, known for her role as the scheming Georgina Sparks in the iconic 2007 drama series, was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on February 26, following a recent liver transplant. The New York Police Department confirmed emergency medical workers pronounced her dead at the scene.

Badgley, who played Dan Humphrey alongside Trachtenberg, shared fond memories of her vibrant personality in an interview with E! News on April 23. “She was incredibly quick to laugh,” the ‘You’ star recalled, describing her as “joyous” with a “childlike” laugh and a “pure heart,” despite not having seen her in over a decade.

Trachtenberg’s death was a shock to the Gossip Girl cast, with Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen also paying heartfelt tributes. Westwick sent “prayers” online, while Momsen called Trachtenberg “smart, sassy, bold, and sensitive,” emphasizing their deep friendship.

Trachtenberg’s career began at age three in a Wisk detergent commercial, followed by over 100 advertisements. She debuted on television in a 1991 Law & Order episode and gained recognition as Nona Mecklenberg in The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

Her breakout roles included Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the lead in Disney’s Ice Princess. She recently reprised her Gossip Girl role in Max’s revival, canceled in 2023.

Diabetes mellitus, Trachtenberg’s cause of death, is a chronic condition where insufficient insulin production leads to high blood glucose, increasing risks of heart disease and nerve damage. Her passing leaves a void in Hollywood, with colleagues remembering her talent and warmth.