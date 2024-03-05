You cannot solve problems by selling state entities: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: Shazia Marri has said that Pakistan People’s Party has not been part of the government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House, Shazia Marri, who returned to the NA in recent election from Sanghar said, the PPP will contest election of the President’s constitutional office.

“Yesterday PM Shehbaz Sharif in his first meeting as prime minister discussed privatization of state-owned entities,” Marri said. “You could not solve problems by selling state entities,” she stressed.

She advised PM Shehbaz Sharif to consider over the proposals suggested by Bilawal Bhutto. “The workers of these institutions are foremost preference of the People’s Party,” Marri said.

“The PPP will not be happy if any person deprived of employment,” she added.

It is to be mentioned here that the PML-N and the PPP under a power-sharing arrangement before the government formation had decided to elect Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister and Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan.